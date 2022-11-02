Delaware Surf Fishing Permits have become as tough to get as concert tickets in recent years, and after another year of record-breaking sellout speed, DNREC has changed the acquisition process for 2023.
There are five surf fishing areas in Delaware, spread between Cape Henlopen State Park and Delaware Seashore State Park.
In order to drive onto those beaches, a $70 in-state, or $140 out-of-state permit had to be acquired, but were limited to just 17,000, which sold out in four hours last year, after previously taking months.
Director of State Parks Ray Bivens said the quick sellout was a turning point to start a new survey of current and past permit holders.
"Anyone looking at this this knows we needed to make some very drastic changes. We couldn't just come back and say 'Oh, we're going to issue the same amount of permits and we're going to do it the same exact way.' If this was the chaos we got last year, we wanted to make some major changes in 2023.
7,000 people responded to the survey, and Bivens said one message was clear.
"One of the major themes that we heard over and over again is that people did not like the cap, they did not think the cap was working, but if it went away, that would mean managing capacity in some other way."
The decision was to go to a two-step process to get onto the beach at peak times.
First, a permit must still be purchased, although now the purchase includes with watching a mandatory video which explains safety and regulations, including the fact you must be actively fishing to be on a surf fishing beach.
Then, the peak times of each weekend and holiday (Memorial Day, Juneteenth, 4th of July, Labor Day) between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will not be a physical first-come, first-served anymore, but rather, a reservation system will be put in place.
The determined amount of slots at each of the five locations will go up for grabs at the same time less than a week before, giving flexibility, according to Bivens.
"That way people have a chance to look at the weather, and you're not booking your entire summer and not showing up."
The reservation system, which will be available both digitally and through calling the Park Offices, will come with a $4 reservation fee for each time you use the system.
Those looking to avoid the reservation fee, but have the permits, can still access the beach before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m., but cannot be on the beach between those points, or risk being ticketed.
"Part of (the fee) goes to paying for the reservation process, the rest is going to be used to help staff and get us extra eyes to make sure we are checking in with people and they can show us a printed out reservation and should be on the beach."
An off-peak permit is still available, at a reduced rate to the $70/$140, but just like last year, weekends and holidays are excluded, and those permit users would not have access to the reservation system on excluded days.
Reservations are non-transferable and non-refundable, so the permit holder would have to make the reservation themselves.
Bivens said there are 11,416 active two-year permits that carried over to this year, but those holders cannot just show up to the beach like last year in the reservation hours.
"These same rules will apply. If for some reason you don't want to be a part of this, we would be glad to issue you a refund for the one year of your permit you weren't a part of, but this reservation system will apply to all users across the board."
Bivens said DNREC has received many complaints and suggestions about the process, including why permit holders can't just automatically renew until they wish to give them up, or why Delawareans can't have preference, even though 79% of last year's permit holders were from the First State.
"Delawareans can't get preference as we receive funds from the National Perk Service that limit that we have to have permits available for people from other states along with Delaware, and limit what we can change, which is double (for out-of-state visitors)."
Sales of the permits are expected to begin in December, but the reservation windows, because they are designed to handle the following weekend, won't start up until the 3rd weekend in May.
Members of the group that worked on the recommendations for the new system included representatives from the Delaware General Assembly, local homeowners' association, Department of Transportation, Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association, the Delaware Parks and Recreation Advisory Council, Delaware Mobile Surf Fisherman, a bait and tackle shop owner, and environmental science leaders from Delaware universities.