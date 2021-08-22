Starting Monday, DNREC will be reducing lifeguarding hours at a couple of ocean swimming beaches at a couple of state parks.
Delaware Seashore State Park's Tower Road Beach will be unguarded during the week from Monday through September 3, 2021.
From August 30th through September 3rd, Fenwick Island State Park's Fenwick Lot will also be unguarded during the week,
Both beaches will remain guarded on weekends.
DNREC encourages those who'd like to go for a swim to check out the main beach at Cape Henlopen State Park and the South Indian River Inlet side of Delaware Seashore State Park, both of which will be guarded every day through Labor Day with limited staff--there will also be smaller areas with limited lifeguard presence through Labor Day.
The staff reductions were made because this is the time of year for many lifeguards to return to high school, college and sports camps.