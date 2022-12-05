A proposed restaurant at the main parking lot of Cape Henlopen State Park has been cancelled.
In April, DNREC awarded a one-year deal with La Vida Hospitality to manage the main bathhouse's concession stand, while also considering the stand-alone restaurant.
DNREC said they could not complete an environmental review of the site before the contract's December 31 expiration date hit, and has chosen to end the project.
La Vida currently runs the Big Chill Beach Club at the South Inlet of the Indian River Bridge inside Delaware Seashore State Park, and also owns Crooked Hammock Brewery and Taco Reho.
Big Chill remains open after the traditional Delaware Seashore State Park close at sunset.
DNREC says they are still looking to expand food service in the park, while also focusing on ADA-accessible restrooms and beach crossings.
The nearest restaurant to Cape Henlopen State Park is the Grain On The Rocks at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal further down Cape Henlopen Drive.
Among the concerns voiced during public comment include hours of operation, traffic, lighting, and noise restrictions.
DNREC said they intend to conduct visitor surveys before any additional proposed expansions inside Cape Henlopen State Park.