Police are saying they have had no reports of shots fired connected to a panic at Friday's DMA vs. Howard football game at Abessinio Stadium that led to the game being suspended.
Waves of fans streamed out of the home bleachers at the stadium on the property of the Delaware State Parks Friday, although the cause of the panic has yet to be determined.
Delaware Natural Resources Police Captain John McNesby told WDEL that they coordinated with Wilmington's "ShotSpot" system to confirm the lack of a gunshot.
"We also have no evidence that there was a weapon in the crowd and we have not received any information to say otherwise. No weapon was observed by officers working the event and we (at) Natural Resources Police have not received any witness information that a weapon was observed."
The game was suspended with 7:33 to go in the third quarter, with Howard in possession of the football leading 8-0.
The crowd reaction led to Howard's cheerleaders ducking behind a barrier, Howard's football team running to the DMA side, and DMA running out of the stadium.
After announcements were made that the game would not be continued until the stadium was cleared, the game was eventually called when DMA's Athletic Director Jeremy Jeanne said "the idea of having parents leave the stadium and not be there with their kids was not an option for me."
There has not been an announcement of a continuation date, although both teams are off the weekend of October 14, 2022.
There are no DIAA guidelines on suspended games, taking it down to conference or the schools themselves to determine what would happen if it is not completed.