Beachcombers at Cape Henlopen State Park will be able to head to the point where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Delaware Bay beginning on Wednesday.
The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park has been closed since March 1 to allow endangered beachnesters and migratory shorebirds have a home.
Those animals include red knot, piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns, and other species.
The shutdowns have taken place each March since 1993 to try to help the decline in shorebird populations.
Bayside access is expected to be closed until October 1, to assist shorebirds beginning to head south for the winter.
The best access to The Point can be made from the Point Comfort Station to the north of the main bathhouse.