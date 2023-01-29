DNREC is re-launching the Living Shoreline Cost Share Program, which it says will help owners of properties in watersheds fight shoreline erosion and flood damage.
Spokeswoman Alison Rogerson outlined just what a living shoreline is.
"A method of shoreline stabilization, erosion control (and) protection of coastal wetlands that (uses) the majority of natural materials and native plants, and they're habitat-friendly alternatives to some of our hardened piers, like riprap and bulkheads and stone revetments," said Rogerson.
Rogerson said if you qualify, cash is available.
"Financial incentive to landowners, or communities, or groups of landowners to install living shorelines when they have coastal habitat needs....if they need some stabilization, controlling erosion, making habitat enhancements....that they choose living shorelines over something that's more hardened," said Rogerson.
The program originally debuted in 2007, and anyone interested in finding out more about it can do so at de.gov/livingshoreline.