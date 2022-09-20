DNREC has received a national accreditation that could open the door for additional funding.
The Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) awarded DNREC the accreditation, which measures an agency’s overall quality of operation, management, and service to the community.
Less than 2% of parks and recreation agencies in the United States are CAPRA accredited.
Jennifer Schleining, National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) CAPRA accreditation manager says, “We are thrilled to include DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation as part of our 2022 slate of newly accredited agencies. They are the first CAPRA agency in Delaware and the third state park system accredited by CAPRA nationwide.”
CAPRA accreditation increases credibility of park agencies, internal and external funding, and improvements in overall operations and efficiency.
“I am continuously proud of the work our Division of Parks and Recreation does, from the leadership by our division director Ray Bivens, to those in the field at our state parks to the administrative staff behind the scenes,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “CAPRA accreditation strengthens our ability to provide the high-quality recreational experiences millions of visitors have come to expect from Delaware State Parks, the best in the nation.”
Bivens has been inducted into the American Academy of Parks and Recreation Administration (AAPRA) this month, as he has pushed for progress in Delaware while displaying leadership in contributing to the field. Visitation to Delaware’s 17 state parks has increased by 30% in the last five years, from 6.1 million visitors in 2017 to 7.9 million in 2021 and is up 78% over the last decade. The division has also been selected for its second Gold Medal Award from the AAPRA and NRPA as the best managed state park system in the country, being the second state in history to win the award twice. Florida has also won the award twice.
Delaware State Parks are celebrating their 70th birthday this year, along with their campground bookings increasing nearly 60% during the pandemic. Delaware is 20 times smaller than any other finalist for the Gold Medal Award, but its state parks have contributed $319 million in visitor revenue to the state's economy as well as over 6,000 jobs.
“Our 2021 Gold Medal recipients show a remarkable resilience as well concern for their constituents and staff in continuing to provide critical services during this COVID pandemic,” said AAPRA Executive Director Jane H. Adams. “The pandemic has shed light on the essential services provided by park and recreation agencies.”