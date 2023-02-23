DNREC is asking the Delaware General Assembly for permission to hire three police officers to help enforcement at their Sussex County parks.
Shawn Garvin, Delaware Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, made the request during a presentation to the Joint Finance Committee to spend an extra $127,800 to hire the three officers.
Garvin said those officers would primarily help at the coastal state parks, including Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore, which have been the center of attention over their surf fishing permit system which create drive-on beaches.
DNREC responded to 5,585 calls last year, breaking the previous record of 4,780 set in 2019.
Currently, DNREC has an authorized strength of 70 police officers, but Garvin told the committee they are already 10 short, and finding and retaining officers can be challenging.
"Not only are they going to the State Police Academy, all the things that lead you up to the State Police Academy, and then after the Police Academy we have additional training because of the type of work they do."
State Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R-Georgetown) said bringing on additional officers to patrol the drive-on beaches has her support.
"Having been one of those frequent people on the beach last year, I was happy to see people that weren't actively engaged being reminded they were supposed to be there fishing. I'm very supportive of those additional officers because they're more than just writing citations, they're there for other public safety reasons as well."
Secretary Garvin said DNREC has been creative about patrolling the drive-on beaches, and that will continue, with out without increased manpower.
"I think it's gotten better. We've done a lot of surges over the last couple of years in which we've brought in Fish & Wildlife and ECU (Environmental Crime Unit) officers to do a very visible reminder of what the expectations are for surf fishing, and we'll continue those as well."
Attention on surf fishing has gained attention as Delaware has dealt with capacity issues, and has instituted changes this year, including a reservation system for peak weekend and holiday hours during the summer.
DNREC's officers are charged with patrolling the 17 State Parks, which set a record with over 8 million visitors last year.
In addition to the potential three new positions, DNREC also has a listing for season officers at the two major ocean parks.
Money for the three positions would primarily come from entry fees collected at parks, with DNREC's request for the money not being tied to a direct increase in the state budget.