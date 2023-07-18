As of Monday August 14, motorists will see inspection and maintenance changes that will impact the registration
of their vehicles.
Back in January, DNREC revised the Motor Vehicle Inspection and Maintenance regulations in Delaware with the goal of reducing emissions and improve air quality.
On-Board Diagnostics II testing must be done on vehicle models from 2008 and beyond and are up to 14,000 lbs.
Across the state, the same testing must be done for 1996 to 2007 vehicles with the Manufacturer’s Gross Vehicle Weight being up to 8500 lbs.
Vehicles model year 1995 and older will require a curb idle and gas cap test, and in all three counties, there will be stricter penalties for removing or changing the emission control system in a vehicle.
Sussex county residents are encouraged to give themselves extra time for the registration renewal, especially if they need repairs to get their car up to code.