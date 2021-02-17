A broken sewage line has contaminated the length of the St. Jones River from Dover to Bowers, DNREC announced Wednesday.
According to officials, the public is advised to steer clear of the river until the wastewater has dispersed.
"While one of the largest water lines in the county is shut down for repairs to the sanitary sewage system, residents should limit water usage to consumption only, such as for cooking, drinking water, using the toilet, or dripping water to prevent pipes from freezing," officials said in an email.
Kent County Levy Court Public Works are addressing the force main break, which occurred near Kent County's pumping station along the Puncheon Run line, and will be working into the night with environmental contractors to make repairs.
DNREC will remain onsite to monitor and assess the situation.