All nature centers within Delaware state parks will close for the duration of Governor John Carney's stay-at-home advisory, DNREC officials announced Friday.
Beginning Monday, December 14, 2020, there will be no in-person programming in order to eliminate gatherings and reduce the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19. Nature centers will remain closed through January 11, 2020.
In the meantime, DNREC officials announced programming like for socially distanced activities like self-guided hikes and a variety of videos will be be made available online on their social media channels and DEStateParks.com.