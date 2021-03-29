Anglers who missed out on the record sell-out of Delaware's surf fishing permits for this summer will get one last chance soon.
Governor John Carney's COVID Emergency Order authorized DNREC to sell an additional 1,000 regular surf-fishing permits that will be done at a date to be announced.
According to the DNREC website, vouchers to purchase one of the permits will be done between 8-3 p.m. on an unannounced date at six park locations that "will provide access in all three Delaware counties and to non-resident anglers in surrounding states." There will be no online sales of the vouchers.
Vouchers will be limited to one per person, and are non-transferable. They must be redeemed at the same park they were obtained, but voucher holders will have two weeks to secure their permit.
The vehicle license plate number and vehicle registration number for the proposed permitted vehicle is required to get the voucher, you will need the vehicle's registration form (copy or digital) to ultimately redeem the voucher.
If less than 1,000 vouchers are not sold on the day, there will be no additional vouchers sold.
Permits cost $90 for in-state vehicles, and $180 for out-of-state.
DNREC is offering a second opportunity for those who either miss out on the vouchers, or only will fish on the weekend.
A pilot, off-peak surf fishing permit is being introduced at the end of May.
A $70 permit ($140 out-of-state) would grant access Monday through Friday during the Memorial Day-Labor Day period, excluding holidays, with 7-day access granted after Tuesday, September 7.
Those permits may be purchased online, although if you purchased a regular surf permit already, you will not be allowed to trade it in for the discounted price.