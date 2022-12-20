A major connector for boaters between Ocean City, Maryland and the Bethany & Ocean View, Delaware areas will begin to be dredged in 2023.
DNREC announced they are beginning a $4.685 million, 3-month project that will deepen White Creek, the connector between the Indian River Bay and the Assawoman Canal, which ultimately links to the Assawoman and Isle of Wight Bays.
Contractor ResilientSeas, LLC will remove between 55,000 and 70,000 cubic yards of sediment, which will allow for deeper water for boats, which can struggle to navigate the waters during low, or even slack, tide.
The two waterways connect several communities that have docks along the creek and canal, including Bethany's Salt Pond, and numerous neighborhoods off both Cedar Neck Road and Route 26 in Ocean View and Millville.
The project will begin with the removal of abandoned or broken crab pots and other debris, before the placement of the pipeline for dredged material, with the actual dredging beginning in late January.
By permit, work must be completed by the end of March, when hibernating terrapins begin to become active.
White Creek was last dredged between 1997 and 2001, while the Assawoman Canal was deepened between 2010 and 2015.
Boaters are advised to use caution near the dredging, and to remove commercial fishing nets, crab pots, and other structures during the work.
The dredged material will be used to restore an area of salt marsh at the Assawoman Wildlife Area.