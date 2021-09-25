DNREC wants you to be on guard against a virus, but not the one you're probably thinking of.
40 of its so-called sentinel chickens statewide have tested positive for the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus, the agency announced Friday.
Symptoms include fever, body aches, a skin rash or swollen lymph glands, and in rare cases, high fever, tremors or convulsions, encephalitis or meningitis, and survivors of severe West Nile infections can suffer long-lasting complications including lingering paralysis.
DNREC says to prevent West Nile Virus, you should wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when you're outside in mosquito-prone areas, and use insect repellent containing DEET or a similar ingredient.
You should also avoid being out around dusk, dawn or at night as much as possible, and drain or remove outdoor items on your property that collect water, to deny mosquitoes any potential breeding grounds.
So far this year, there's been one case of West Nile Virus in a human in Delaware.