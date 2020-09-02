The mosquito-transmitted West Nile Virus was detected in DNREC's northern New Castle County sentinel chickens for the first time in 2020, officials announced Wednesday.
The virus was detected during tests conducted Thursday, August 27, 2020, and the results reported September 2, 2020.
DNREC officials noted there have been no human cases reported this year. Chances for mosquito-transmitted diseases like West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis increase as cooler autumn temperatures move into the region.
Blood samples from the sentinel chickens, humanely housed outdoors at 20 handling stations statewide, are collected each week beginning in July through October.
Individuals should wear mosquito repellent outdoors, avoid stagnant water sources and exposed trash, and wear long clothing to avoid the virus. Common symptoms for West Nile Virus include fever, body and muscle aches, headache, nausea, vomiting, and rash.