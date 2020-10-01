"I know you are all aware of the gathering that took place over the weekend in Schutte Park in Dover. I know that some of you were there. And we all know what tragically happened to a member of our University family, Devin Wright, the victim of a heinous crime the University and the Dover Police are still investigating," said Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen in a letter issued to his students Thursday. "As we mourn Devin’s senseless loss, I am asking you all to not only be careful, but to also be accountable."

A DSU student was killed in what police called a large, unsanctioned party attended by between 300 and 500 people on September 27, 2020. Police also labeled many of the attendees as DSU students. A university spokesperson disputed that claim, but confirmed the event was unsanctioned.

Despite contradicting assessment by police that the DSU population was largely in attendance, they acknowledged there were at least some students there, and Allen called for more appropriate behavior from his charges.

"Since the beginning of the Fall semester, the vast majority of you have been following the guidelines necessary to keep all of us safe. You are wearing masks, practicing social distancing, being tested regularly, and holding each other accountable," Allen said. "The result is clear. In over 15,000 tests that have been conducted, the rate of positive cases on our campus is less than 1/2%, significantly lower than the rate of infection in almost any area of the country."

But attending large gatherings will result in significant repercussions if students aren't more careful, he said, and urged them to make better choices in the future when considering whether or not they should be present at similar gatherings.

"Do not lose focus now," he said, noting the school's own COVID-19 restrictions alongside those issued by Governor John Carney. "It is important that you remember that our actions have consequences. At the University, we have a three-level system for enforcing the COVID-19 policy and the Governor’s State of Emergency declarations: minor student violations may be addressed with a warning; continued or more serious violations lead to potential eviction from University housing and removal from campus; and egregious violations can lead to suspension or expulsion. No one wants these things for you."

Allen said all students still have opportunities in front of them, and didn't want to see them squandered.

"As I noted just a few short days ago, 'Devin's life was cut short through no fault of his own – a son, a brother, a student who will never have the opportunity to graduate college, find a good job, raise a family, or give back to his community.'"