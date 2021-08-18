About two weeks after children return to the classroom, a doctor with Nemours Children's Health System is predicting a surge in COVID-19 cases.
But not all of the cases will involve children. A child sent home to quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test could have a ripple effect on an entire family.
"At home, they will expose their parents or grandparents."
That's especially true if their parents or grandparents are unvaccinated, and that's what worries Dr. Kenneth Alexander, chief of pediatric infectious disease, for Nemours, who's also a consultant and a speaker on behalf of the Moderna vaccine.
"As we open our schools, children will become infected--and even if the children are only mildly ill--they will share their infections with their parents and grandparents, and we will see a surge in severe COVID disease in our adult hospitals," Alexander told a back to school panel held virtually recently.
But a sliver of a silver lining, COVID has largely only been a severe disease in adults.
"Children only account for, maybe, 3 or 4% of COVID mortality. Most children do just fine with COVID," he said.
But with the emergence of the Delta variant, Alexander, who's based in Florida, said severe COVID disease cases are rising in children.
"Mostly in teenagers, mostly in obese teenagers, mostly in African-American and Hispanic kids, but we've certainly seen our share of severe disease even in younger, non-obese kids without risk factors. Indeed, there's a child in our hospital right now who's on a ventilator, who has no real risk factors," he said.
As of last week, a spokeswoman for Nemours told WDEL the hospital in Delaware had four children hospitalized with COVID; however, conditions and age ranges of patients were not available.
The Delta variant has been proven to be more contagious with the virus replicating at levels as much as 1,000 times than the original COVID-19 strain that emerged in March of 2020. Alexander predicts a higher rate of absenteeism this school year.
"Because parents will be home with sick kids, because parents may be sick themselves, we are likely to see unvaccinated staff members and employees in all businesses missing work," he remarked.
Only the Pfizer vaccine is available for children between the ages of 12 and 17. Currently, children under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccination, leaving a large segment of the school population at potential risk. Delaware has launched a robust COVID-19 testing program in schools, which does require parental approval, to try to combat virus spread. Delaware state employees will be required to show proof of vaccination or submit to regular COVID-19 testing. Educators, however, are considered "district" employees--not state employees--so the governor's requirements would not apply. WDEL is not aware of any district mandates as it pertains to testing or vaccination.
Alexander forecasted a possible shortage in COVID-19 testing supplies. Delaware Division of Public Health spokeswoman Mary Fenimore told WDEL that is a concern.
"We have a keen eye on supply lines and have been concerned about this for some time. We have diversified our testing resources to minimize any potential impact on our testing efforts and continue to work with vendors and distributors to ensure a reinforced supply line," she said.
Delaware has also issued a universal mask mandate, regardless of a person's vaccination status, in schools and state buildings, per the Centers for Disease Control recommendation, as kids head back to school in some districts as early as next week.
School mask mandates have prompted protests among parents who have shown up at school board meetings unmasked. This led the Brandywine School District to postpone its meeting earlier this week. Red Clay meets Wednesday night.
Dr. Alexander applauded Delaware's mask mandate in schools, which he said, protects others from becoming infected and greatly reduces virus spread. Even at the height of the pandemic, Delaware's top public health expert Dr. Karyl Rattay maintained that virus spread in school buildings was minimal due to mask-wearing. Alexander also sought to stop the spread of misinformation surrounding masks.
"People will say masks are dangerous for children. There's all sorts of questions....I'm a doctor; I work with surgeons. If masks caused injury to people, we'd have a whole country without surgeons. I have surgical colleagues that wear masks 12, 14, 16 hours a day. They do just fine so this notion that masks cause hypoxia, that kind of thing, [it's] a bunch of nonsense," he said.
He also pointed to data that shows school districts with mask mandates have a lower rate of virus transmission from student-to-student, student-teacher, and teacher-to-student.
"Masks work at school. Are they perfect? No. Nothing is, but they make a substantial reduction in the risks to our students, to our children, and to our staff members. Masks do not cause carbon dioxide retention, acidosis, hypoxia, and all this crazy stuff you see."
Normalizing mask-wearing at home can play a huge role in how your child responds to wearing a mask at school, said Nemours pediatric psychologist Dr. Meghan Walls.
"Our kids react how we react so similarly to 'I don't really like wearing mask or my kid doesn't like it because I don't,' the same thing happens with our perspective on how we deal with the actual pandemic. So if we are complaining and whining all of the time...our kids feel that, and it feels more stressful. If we say...'we're going to talk about masking and home, we're going to practice'...we say things like leave masks around your house, try different kinds of masks. You can wear them in your house to show your kids what it's like, to show them that you can breathe."
"Most children view masks as putting your underwear on, it's just what you do," added Alexander.
Despite a large number of children ineligible for vaccination, the CDC is still recommending the full return of in-person instruction, calling it vitally important. Full Food and Drug Administration approval of the current vaccines could come as early as next month, Alexander said. He also anticipated an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 and up would be forthcoming, but was not more specific on a timeline.
Governor John Carney told WDEL when we'll see a vaccine younger kids is the most frequently asked question at weekly COVID-19 meetings between governors and the COVID-19 White House Task Force. Dr. Rattay said the timeline for a vaccine for younger kids was fluid, but she had hoped to see a vaccine authorized for emergency use by December.
