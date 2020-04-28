Dr. Robert Riley is a graduate of St. Marks High School (1983) and is the current head of complex cardiac surgery at HonorHealth in Phoenix, Arizona.
Earlier in April, Riley and his colleagues in the heart and lung surgery group elected to use a rare--and somewhat risky--procedure to try and save the life of a 53-year old man, who was gravely ill with COVID-19.
"He had a pretty rapid decline in his condition," said Riley. "Within a day, he ended up on a respirator, and then, within the next day he ended up on such high levels of ventilator support that there was nowhere else to go."
The group turned to a procedure called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
"It's basically a way to get oxygen into the body artificially, where we take the blood out of the body and run it through a membrane that removes the carbon dioxide and then replenishes the blood with oxygen," said Riley. "And then we deliver the blood back to the body fully oxygenated. So we bypass the lungs."
Riley said ECMO is a labor intensive procedure, and the machines are even more scarce than ventilators.
"In our hospital system, we have five hospitals--soon to be six--and total for all five hospitals we only have five ECMO machines, so it's a pretty scarce resource, and it's only utilized as a last resort."
Riley said there's also the inherent risk of removing blood from the body.
"You want to exhaust all other possibilities before you get to this."
Riley said the initial ECMO procedure was successful as have two more since then.
"The worldwide usage of ECMO is just starting to be understood for the COVID-19 pandemic," said Riley. "When we reported our case, he was one of the first ten people in the world to survive ECMO. Since then, it's doubled--maybe tripled--who has survived to the point to get off a respirator."
Riley said what has shocked him most about coronavirus is the disease's indiscriminate nature.
"So with a lot of infectious diseases or influenza-type patients the people who are really at risk are the obvious ones everybody is worried about: people with advanced conditions, multiple medical problems, who are immuno-suppressed, or old and frail.
"That's still a predictor of who would do poorly with the coronavirus, but we also see some patients in their 40s and 50s that are having real hard times with this. At one point, in Arizona, we had 20 percent of our patients who were hospitalized were under the age of 40.
"Now those under the age of 40 didn't die, but they did have to be hospitalized."