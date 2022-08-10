The State Department of Education is launching a study into the state's public education funding system.
Education officials say the study will help residents decide the best path forward.
“Delaware’s school funding system is outdated,” said Secretary of Education Mark Holodick. “We know change is needed, but we must make sure the direction we pursue is the right one for our state. The work of this team will inform our state’s move toward a system that will best support all Delaware students.”
The American Institutes for Research has been contracted to analyze current policy and make recommendations for improvements with a focus on equity for all students.
This work will include a comprehensive analysis of existing funding, comparative analysis with other states, include feedback of stakeholders and result in recommendations for improvements via a final report in November 2023.