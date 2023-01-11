The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare and Delaware State Police have arrested five suspects in connection with dog fighting at a Seaford residence. 14 dogs also were rescued.
Both agencies announced Wednesday that troopers responded to a residence on Lonesome Road Sunday about a report of suspicious activity and discovered that several people were actively engaged in dog fighting. The Office of Animal Welfare, which is part of the Delaware Division of Public Health, obtained a search and seizure warrant and took custody of the 14 dogs that were found at the scene.
According to OAW, each defendant could face up to three years in prison for animal cruelty, a Class F felony, and up to five years in prison for animal fighting, a Class E felony. Each suspect was able to post $18,000 secured bond. They are to have no contact, possession or ownership of any animals.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Office of Animal Welfare at 302-255-4646.
Delaware State Police identified the defendants as 35-year-old Byron Briddell of Berlin, Md., 46-year-old Kevin Land of Seaford, 36-year-old Glenn White of Salisbury, Md., 44-year-old Timothy Whaley of Salisbury and 44-year-old Samuel Foreman of Whaleyville, Md. They are charged with Own, Possess, Keep, or Use of Animal for Fighting (Felony), Present at Building / Shed / Room / Yard for Animal Fighting (Felony), Cruelty or Unnecessarily Kills or Injures Any Animal (Felony), and Resisting Arrest.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is caring for eight of the rescued dogs. Five are in serious condition. One of the rescued dogs has died.