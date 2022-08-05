Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover.
The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass.
Officials say she was clinging to life when she was found by DelDOT workers earlier this week, but she later died.
The female, medium-sized dog is estimated to be approximately two years old, had very long nails and was wearing a blue, orange, and white striped collar. She did not have a microchip. Due to her condition, the breed of dog could not be determined.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646 or online at animalservices.delaware.gov. Tips may be made anonymously.
The Office of Animal Welfare says they understand unforeseen life events, like financial hardships, which is why they offer assistance to pet owners who may need to give up their pets.