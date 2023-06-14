Product placement has become ubiquitous in movies and television, but a Delaware brewery is going a step forward and honoring a movie release with a new brew.
Dogfish has released the limited edition "Asteroid City Lager" just ahead of the Tom Hanks movie "Asteroid City" which hits theaters later this month.
The movie is centered around a fake desert in the mid-1950s, so Dogfish chose to use time-specific ingredients, and finished with a mid-20th century Pennsylvania lager yeast to help simulate the taste of the era, according to Dogfish's Bryan Selders.
"It is very clean and very 'lager-ific'.
Even the label on the cans looks like a billboard from the movie, with a desert rock collection mixed with a giant asteroid hole.
"The magical, whimsical worlds (director and screenplay writer) Wes Anderson has created in his movies have been touchstones for our off-centered brand throughout the years,” Dogfish Head founder & brewer Sam Calagione said on their website. "From the playful and colorful design of our canal-front hotel, the Dogfish INN, to the vibrant and refreshing vibes of this Asteroid City Lager beer, Wes’ work inspires us, and this collaborative beer is a liquid celebration of this new frontier Wes and the entire team behind ‘Asteroid City’ have created."
Asteroid City Lager is being distributed nationally at select Alamo Drafthouse locations (closest to Delaware are in the Washington, D.C. area), and also at Dogfish's Southern Delaware locations, but Selders said if you're interested, you should act fast.
"We have a very limited amount of this beer available. We have about 30 cases and 10 kegs to go around, so that's about it."