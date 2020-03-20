Dogfish Head Craft Brewing will begin making hand sanitizer amid a nationwide shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Using its distilling operations, the company said it will ramp up production of sanitizer and sell it to the state at market rate.
"In situations like this, we find ourselves using those skills and experience, and the team, to give back," said James Montero, general manager of Dogfish Head Brewing and Distilling.
“I never thought Dogfish Head would be in the sanitizer business. But this is a time of crisis, and necessity is the mother of invention,” said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head in a written statement. “It is our duty to do what we can to keep as many people safe and healthy in our community.”
Montero, in an interview with WDEL Friday, described the process using high-proof spirits.
"In our distillery every single day, we are brewing beer, and then distilling that into high-proof spirits, whether it be for vodka, rum, gin or whiskey, and so it's just a matter of distilling it to the necessary proof to kill the virus, and blending that together. Fortunately, for us, distilling has a bit of science to it. We have all the equipment necessary to make sure we're blending the ingredients together and to hit the necessary qualifications to be effective."
While the transition sounds easy, Montero said it took some research and development, and of course, in their off-centered fashion:
"We tried to put a couple, additional ingredients to make it a little bit different, but when it came down to it, we really focused on a quality cleansing product that is pure and everyone can use with the comfort of knowing that it's going to be effective."
Dogfish used this past week to road test its hand sanitizer operations, filling 100 mL bottles for its Milton staff, and their family and friends.
"Next week, we're going to be scaling it up...we're going to be shipping a big portion of it to the Delaware state to use in their public buildings and for the public service systems, but we've also been talking to a variety of local businesses in the health care system, as well as outside in service--and a couple other--industries, to help fill a need during this crunch."
When asked about capacity, Montero answered simply: a lot.
"Dogfish feels confident that we can support a large and growing demand."
Since Dogfish closed its Rehoboth restaurants, tasting facility in Milton, and the Dogfish Inn in Lewes, they will use employees from those sectors to bottle, package, and keep the operation running. Distilling spirits will continue, but it's been slowed down, in a shift of priorities.
“Dogfish Head is one of Delaware’s great small business success stories,” Governor John Carney said. “It’s great to see this nationally known company, with its roots in Delaware, step up in a time of such significant need to provide this vital product and assist Delaware restaurant workers who’ve been affected so significantly by the coronavirus outbreak.”
One-hundred percent of the profits from the sanitizer sales to the state will go directly towards a fund for Delawareans impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said.
"Sam and Mariah [Calagione] have always been super appreciative of the support that this community and the broader Delaware has given back to the Dogfishead brand, so Benevolence as we describe it internal, is sort of intertwined in what we do and how we think, for our beer, for our spirits, our hospitality--we're constantly working with local communities, organizations to give back," said Montero. "It's just an important part of the Dogfish DNA, a result of the love that everyone, locally, has shown to us."