The Talley Day bark park will reopen to humans and their dogs Monday at 8 a.m. as the state enters Phase 1 of reopening.
Other fenced in county dog parks, including those at Glasgow, Iron Hill, and Banning will also reopen. Carousel Park's dog park had remained open.
However, in utilizing any county park, it's required that you wear a mask and adhere to social distancing--dogs are excluded.
The county's tennis courts will also reopen for recreational play on a first come, first served basis.
A date hasn't been set for when basketball courts and county libraries will reopen.