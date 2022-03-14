A 30-year-old former Wilmington Police officer was indicted by the Delaware Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust Monday for allegedly sending images of his exposed genitals to a 17-year-old he met at the Kingswood Community Center while on-duty.
"The facts of this case are grave and disturbing," said Attorney General Jennings. "The defendant in this case swore an oath to protect our community from this kind of misconduct. His actions broke that trust. He did not simply break the law, he harmed a minor. He urged the victim, whom he knew was a minor, to remain silent about sexually explicit messages. And he remained engaged in his criminal acts for a month. His actions are a serious violation of the law and an abuse of the position of power and trust that he was privileged to hold. He will be held accountable."
Authorities said Brandon Cooper met the victim in March 2020. The officer listed the victim in his phone as "Yougn" [sic] due to her age, and, between December 2, 2021, and January 1, 2022, engaged in a series of explicit messages. This included the victim sending Cooper nude photos, and Cooper encouraging sexual acts, according to officials.
The DOJ said, on December 2, Cooper sent the victim a video message depicting himself in a WPD uniformer "saying 'look' and then aiming the camera at his exposed, erect penis. Cooper also encouraged his victim to keep their communications secret."
The Division of Family Services responded to the victim's residence on December 3rd in response to a report of sexual abuse not involving Cooper--however, Cooper was dispatched to the residence to assist. The victim eventually confided to a DFS Social Worker that Cooper had sent the aforementioned video, officials said, and the DFS informed the WPD, who opened an investigation and informed the DCRPT.
Cooper is charged with felony sexual solicitation of a child and the misdemeanors official misconduct and lewdness. He faces 26 years in prison if convicted.
This article has been updated at FOP Lodge 1 request to reflect: "Cooper is now a former Wilmington Police officer. He resigned a few weeks ago."