A Delaware State Police officer was found by the Delaware Department of Justice to not be negligent in an officer-involved killing inside a Seaford-area home in 2021.
According to an investigation by the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, Trooper Dean Johnson responded to the home of Taylor Rooks at 26970 Danny Drive on March 25, 2021 following a 911 call from Rooks.
Rooks allegedly said she had been "poisoned" by neighbors, according to the report, and said she needed to go to the hospital.
After Trooper Johnson arrived, Rooks refused to go with the EMTs, and became "agitated" with the police presence in the home.
Rooks then allegedly went into a back bedroom, and grabbed a gun from behind the wall. A second person then joined Rooks in the bedroom, and shut the door.
That person left, allegedly telling police Rooks had "unloaded the gun", and that the police "needed to leave now."
The officers refused, continuing to try to get Rooks to leave the bedroom and drop the gun.
Rooks then allegedly responded "Which one of you pigs wants to die tonight?", while opening the door and aiming at Trooper Johnson, firing a shot that landed in front of him.
Johnson then allegedly responded, sending her backwards onto the bed.
Police said Rooks got back up, while still holding the gun, with Johnson then firing another shot that sent Rooks backwards, with a door then closing, taking away his line of sight with Rooks.
Johnson and the other officers exited the house, and set up a perimeter.
An autopsy report revealed that Rooks died from multiple gunshot wounds, including to her left shoulder and chest, left abdomen, and left thigh.
A toxicology report showed Rooks was positive for Benzodiazepine and Cannabinoids.
In their conclusion, the DOJ said Trooper Johnson "reasonably felt in fear for his own life" when he was asked by Rooks "which one of you pigs wants to die tonight", and then aimed and fired at the officer.
They also said he wasn't negligent because he did not immediately fire when Rooks brought out the firearm, but instead when he was shot at first. Also, no third person was in Trooper Johnson's line of fire, with everyone else having been evacuated from the home.