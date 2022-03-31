The Delaware Department of Justice is searching for additional victims of a former Ellendale pastor who has been accused of attempting to use scripture to coerce female parishioners into sexual relationships.
According to the DOJ, Major Foster, of Lincoln, was employed a a pastor at Ellendale's Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church between 2013 and 2020. While there, the Attorney General's Office said it received multiple reports he was inappropriately touching female parishioners.
"I am grateful to the women who have come forward to the Delaware State Police and our prosecutors," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "We have reason to believe that Foster's alleged years long pattern of abuse includes as yet unreported, additional instances. We ask that any additional victims or witnesses with information come forward. We will be there to support you."
In November, a Sussex County Grand Jury indicted Foster on three counts third-degree unlawful sexual contact and offensive touching. In addition to using scripture to corrupt women in his congregation, the DOJ also alleged Foster made inappropriate comments, and "instigated prolonged hugs" during which he would make inappropriate sexual contact with the victims.
The offensive touching charge comes from an alleged incident where Foster is said to have pushed a victim's husband when he was confronted.
The state is asking any additional victims to call the Delaware State Police at 302.752.3813.