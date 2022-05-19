Delaware's Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Thursday the state Department of Justice would be launching an investigation into "recidivist" Wilmington landlord Adolf "J" Pokorny.
Following the condemnation of 27 apartment units declared unfit for human habitation along North Adams Street on May 16, 2022, Jennings said his past offenses are being reconsidered.
"We are working closely with our partners in the City of Wilmington as we launch a full investigation," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "My heart goes out to the tenants and families who were affected by this harrowing ordeal."
Pokorny was subject to a DOJ consent order in 2002, Jennings said, and those offenses will be weighed in the current investigation.