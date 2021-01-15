Delaware State Police are looking for two men who robbed the Dollar General store at the Harmony Plaza shopping center Thursday night, January 14, 2021.
Troopers say the men entered the store just before 10 p.m., and while one kept lookout at the front door, the other, armed with a handgun, forcibly removed money from the cash register.
The pair then fled.
No store workers were hurt.
Police say there are no surveillance photos of the suspects available.
It was January 4, 2021, when Delaware State Police arrested 62-year old Barry King of Newark on charges of robbing Dollar General stores in Bear and New Castle.
King was committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution on 110-thousand dollars cash bond.