Growing up as a "farm girl" in California, Broadway veteran Tricia Paoluccio always had one person in mind she wanted to portray on the stage, but what she didn't know, is that that person would eventually approve of her performance.
Paoluccio is staring as Dolly Parton in the World Premiere of "Here You Come Again", which officially opened last Saturday, and will run through October 2 at the Wilmington Theatre Company before beginning a nationwide tour.
Learning Parton's music started at an early age, and she said the impersonations have continued through her professional career.
"It was something as an actor that I did for fun to make people smile or laugh because I could always break into Dolly Parton, and it would make people chuckle."
That imitation started to become real during the pandemic, when her husband, and director, Gabriel Barre got an email from a Florida theatre asking if he had ideas for 2-person shows they could spend PPP grand money for a script.
The pair, along with writer Bruce Vilanch, perhaps best known for his time starring on the 90s version of Hollywood Squares -- but who also worked with Parton on the 1987 ABC variety show "Dolly" --, created an out-of-work, depressed comic named Kevin, who had to quarantine at his parents' house, and how Dolly Parton's music kept him going.
Parton then magically appears from one of his posters', and Here You Come Again is on its way.
Paoluccio said Parton is the perfect role model for someone struggling in life.
"Her message is always one of 'have faith, just trust, it will be okay, you have it inside you, you can do it.' She's the most positive and upbeat person."
The production organized a Zoom table read for the show, but still needed to secure permission from Parton for the usage of her music.
Through connections to lawyers, that Zoom read made it to Parton, who gave Paoluccio full permission to perform as Parton for the rest of her career, and just as importantly, the universal rights to use her music.
"I dropped to my knees and I cried. I was so unbelievably grateful, I cry when I tell this story, because can you imagine your childhood idol that you grew up loving and singing? I sung her music my entire life, I know every vibrato, riff, scratch, I memorized them all."
Paoluccio said the fact Wilmington is the debut spot for the musical puts Wilmingtonians in the position of being a test audience, as they'll be making changes to show show based upon audience feedback, including talkbacks following the Thursday night performances.
Ultimately, she said she hopes audiences can use Dolly as an inspiration for any dark moment in their own lives.
"I think the message of our show is no matter what is happening in your life, no matter what losses you seem to experience, or grief you are experiencing, there is always hope. Just be patient, humble yourself, everything will be okay."
You can learn more about Here You Come Again, and how to purchase tickets, at the Delaware Theatre Company's website.