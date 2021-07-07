Despite rescue and rehabilitation efforts, a juvenile bottlenose dolphin found in the Delaware River at Battery Park in New Castle on Sunday, July 4, 2021, has died.
Officials with the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) in Lewes provided life support but they said the dolphin, which they estimated to be two to three months old, was too weakened by the ordeal to survive.
MERR said dolphin calves are totally dependent on their mothers.
Officials speculated the calf became separated from its mother, and in a disoriented state, may have continued swimming north in search of its mother.
The baby dolphin would have been deprived of nourishment and hydration for an unknown period of time.
MERR thanked the firefighters from Good Will Fire Company, Delaware State Parks personnel, and a number of volunteers who cared for the baby dolphin until they could arrive.