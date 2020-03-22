A victim is hospitalized and a suspect in custody after a shooting at a trailer park in Bear.
A 35-year-old man was shot during a domestic dispute at the Waterford Trailer Park Saturday afternoon, New Castle County Police said.
He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, and police have detained a suspect.
They're asking anyone with information on the incident to call Detective Kevin Mackie (Kevin.Mackie@newcastlede.gov.) or New Castle County Division of Police at (302) 395.2743.
Citizens can also submit a tip via our website at http://www.nccpd.com.,or (IM) on the New Castle County Division of Police Facebook page. Citizens can also submit a tip anonymously by text. Send a text to 847411 with NCCDE in the text field and your tip.