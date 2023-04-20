New Castle County Police said they have arrested 28-year old Jarel Dickerson in connection with a shooting in Elmhurst on Wednesday evening, April 20, 2023.
The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Lorewood Avenue.
According to police, Dickerson allegedly shot a 27-year old woman during a domestic dispute, and then fled.
Officers from several agencies set up a perimeter around the area using K9s and a state police helicopter.
Elsmere Police caught Dickerson near Scarborough Apartments and recovered a gun.
He's charged with assault and gun charges and is being held at Howard Young prison on $35,000 secured bail.