Dawn Riley, President and CEO of Domestic Violence Ambassadors, wants real change brought to--and greater resources dedicated to--how the state handles it's care of such victims. And while she will tell her story to those who will listen, she's looking for more voices to share, to show those in charge the desperate need for help.
To aid in the mission of Domestic Violence Ambassadors, she's made a public request for victims, and surviving family members of victims, of domestic violence to share their stories. Those who have suffered, are currently suffering, or are a surviving family member who lost someone to domestic violence and can safely share their story are encouraged to reach out, so she can bring those stories to lawmakers.
"The idea is, we collect these stories, we present them in a bulk to the governor, and have him get back to us now. Then the ball's in his court," said Riley. "I have an opportunity to really help people, and I'm going to fight for the masses. And in doing so, I think to have real, true stories on paper to say, 'Here it is, this isn't just me starting a bunch of chaos, or trouble, or trying to character assassinate someone.' It's nothing like that. It's literally just to show everybody. We're tired of hearing what's being done--because it's not being done. So we're here to tell you what's not being done."
The organization is working on collecting these stories and has requested a meeting with Governor John Carney to hopefully pinpoint areas that need to be improved to better assist victims of domestic violence, she said. Part of the inspiration for the effort grew from what Riley believes to be underreporting of domestic violence numbers. With reclassifications of certain offenses and a lack of movement on the needle when Delaware has already seen tremendous issues with domestic violence, she thinks there needs to be a clarification for just how many people face this issue, and the frequency it's proven to be a problem.
"As a victim, I decided to become part of the solution. And that's when DVA started to bud. What I realized in my research is, you think, as a victim, you 'know,' because you went through it. But you really don't, and I learned that really quickly," she said. "So in doing some research and looking for stats and different things like that...when I was looking at the numbers, they didn't change for five years, specific to the state of Delaware--until COVID hit, it went up by one [percent.]"
While COVID-19 seems to have increased instances of domestic violence exponentially, Riley said her organization saw a troubling trend that skewed domestic violence reporting in Delaware to minimal increases. And the issue is not unique to Delaware, but one being implemented in stat reporting nationwide, according to Riley.
"There's a problem here with the way things are being reported...We're not getting real numbers," she said. "The other thing I realized was that, to get an actual, factual, correct number, you have to really go out and start researching other things like mass shootings, because often domestic violence is looked at under mass shooting. It takes four people total, and that's a family. So now you have to look at mass shootings, and then there's intimate partner homicide, that's a whole separate category. So it's not even listed under regular homicides, you literally have to dig."
She hopes the result of their mission aids in the establishment of their motto, "Together no one suffers alone," and hopes that those who can share their stories in a way that does not retraumatize them or put them in immediate danger will show the vastness of the issue while forming a stronger voice by participating together.
To share a story, Riley asked for stories, which include a name and address by which the group could reach out, to be sent by January 31, 2022, to either the group's email at dvadelaware@gmail.com or by snail mail to:
3809 Newport Gap Pike
Wilmington DE 19808
C/O DVA
Examples of these kinds of stories can be found in another endeavor Riley is involved with, the Our Voice Matters podcast series, which shares the stories of brave survivors to shed light on the issue.
In addition to visiting the DVA website, DVAmbassadors.com, where Riley encouraged everyone to fill out the legislative questionnaire, Delaware also has resources for those victims of domestic violence through the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Sexual Assault Network of Delaware, and a number of other programs listed by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services. Those with a disability who need help can find free assistance through the Delaware Relay Service.