A group advocating for domestic violence survivors is planning a protest at The Circle in Georgetown on May 11, 2021.
Dawn Riley, who's CEO of Domestic Violence Ambassadors (DVA) said the legal system often works against abuse victims.
"There are so many barriers that are impossible to get through, from calling to the police, to actually getting the assistance and resources for safety. The goal is to get a better infrastructure in place that puts the victims first."
Riley said her own experience has led to the tables being flipped on her, and she can't pursue her claims.
"I was listed as a reporter, and my abuser was listed a victim every single time I called. I've yet in a year-and-a-half to see my police report, my forensic reports are incorrect."
Riley said event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. hopes to prove how large the problem is and raise awareness about the need for better statistics focused on domestic abuse directly.
"We're hoping to get as many survivors, victims, and the families of those who weren't able to survive. We'll do a survivor circle, where the survivor will have the opportunity to say their name, that they're a survivor, and will have a chance to tell a little bit about their story."
Riley said working with DVA has opened her eyes and had the effect of reliving her own experiences more often than maybe she would have liked.
"In the beginning, it was a little overwhelming, to be honest. I had never really listened to somebody else's story as a testimony. These things are new, and they do spark other emotions internally for me. It just proves to me that what I'm doing needs to be done even more."