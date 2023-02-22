Delaware Technical and Community College honored Don Baker II in observance of Black History Month on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the downtown George Campus.
Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Forum to Advance Minorities in Engineering (FAME), was congratulated on the achievement by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester who said her two sisters and her son participated in FAME.
"There are so many incredible black and brown inventors that are part of our history. You are part of that legacy of creating the innovations of our country and the world," said Blunt Rochester. "You have taken FAME to the next level which is why we honor you today."
Baker was introduced by his mother Norkia who he then thanked for the environment she and his father created.
"I grew up with fantastic parents," said Baker. "Education was at the core. Love was at the core. Being a good human was at the core. Knowing how to hustle, positively, was at the core. This award is about them, it's not about me."
Baker reminded the audience that while the celebration of Black History Month is in February, the work itself is year round.
"It is my hope and my dream that we recognize that Don Baker, other Don Bakers, who did the work, continue to do the work, not just in February, but we do it in January, we do it in March, we do July, we do November.
"My point is this: selflessly, others who built this nation, women who built this nation, deserve to continue to be recognized in their month, and outside their month."
Baker received a bachelor's degree from Morehouse College and a master's degree from Wilmington University.
Previous honorees have included Dr. Joseph Johnson and Bishop Aretha Morton who passed away earlier this month.