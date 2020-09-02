The Blood Bank of Delmarva started off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on September 1, 2020, with a blood drive at the 76ers Field House in cooperation with the New Castle County Police Community Services Unit.
Blood Bank spokesman Tony Prado said the event was in honor of a pair young cancer patients who passed major milestones this summer.
Prado said 8-year old Riley Jadick and 5-year old Emily Higgins both completed chemotherapy this summer after 843 and 864 days of treatment respectively.
The chemo takes a toll on cancer patients and their blood supply.
"[Riley] needed eighteen units of red blood cells and 15 units of platelets," said Prado. "The effects of chemotherapy and radiation, though necessary, they're going to have adverse effects.
"When Emily was battling lymphoma and Riley was battling leukemia, not only were they dealing with the effects of chemotherapy and radiation, they also had cancer of the blood.
"So that just reinforced the need to make sure we always had the blood products they needed in stock when they went over to Nemours - A.I. duPont Hospital for Children," said Prado.
In addition to honoring children battling cancer, the blood drive was meant to help fill a gap resulting from coronavirus restrictions on school campuses.
"Ordinarily school would be going back into session and we'd be having our college and high school blood drives, those are not happening," said Prado. "So anytime we can have a successful blood drive like this it is crucial and we're very thankful to everyone involved."
Young people usually provide a major boost to blood supplies in the fall so it's left blood donation organizations scrambling.
"We can have a blood drive at the [UD] student center and have two hundred people come and donate easily," said Prado. "Some of the big high schools, Appoquinimink, Middletown, Smyrna, William Penn, these are schools that can get us more than one hundred kids in one day and that adds up."
The New Castle County Police Community Services Unit K-9 Nikko was on hand providing moral support for those donating.
Prado said the Blood Bank of Delmarva has another major blood drive scheduled next week at Dover International Speedway.