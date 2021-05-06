Wilmington Fire Department Chief Michael Donohue is retiring after a 37-year career with the City of Wilmington Friday.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki appointed Donohue as chief in January of 2017, and Thursday said he "regretted" having to announce his retirement.
“Chief Donohue is finishing a remarkable and distinguished career of service to the people of Wilmington and we owe him much thanks and appreciation,” said Purzycki in a news release. “Michael Donohue has been a decorated member of our fire department for decades, and I am grateful for his commitment to the goals of my administration over the past four years, which include transforming the department, making it stronger, more efficient, and more diverse."
Donohue's commendations as a firefighter include 11 Unit Awards, four Individual Valor Awards, a Public Safety Award, and the Medal of Honor.
Purzycki went on to list the administrative achievements Donohue has accomplished in his four years as chief, including renovation of several fire stations and outfitting all station houses with new physical fitness equipment; boosting staffing levels with three Academy classes of new recruits; and, providing new gear, equipment, and apparatus, including two new engines and a ladder truck.
However, Donohue has been at the helm of a controversial shift change that went into effect last summer. City firefighters now work 24 hours and then have 48 hours off instead of 72 hours off. The shift change continues to be the subject of a legal battle with the Wilmington Firefighters Union Local 1590.
Donohue began his career with the Wilmington Fire Department on November 7, 1983. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1994, then captain in 1999, before being appointed battalion chief in 2001, and then deputy chief of operations on January 8, 2013.
Donohue is the son of Jerome (Jerry) Donohue who served as Chief of the Wilmington Fire Department from 1978 to 1986.
Purzycki's office said an announcement will be made shortly regarding new leadership for the department.