Delawareans are receiving small, 4x4 packages containing unknown seeds and a small trinket from China.
"We don't know what these seeds are, and they're a variety of seeds. What we've seen from these packages is that they're not all getting the same exact seed, and the concern is that these seeds might be something that's invasive to the state of Delaware," said Jessica Inhof, plant industries administrator for the Delaware Department of Agriculture.
The department doesn't want you to plant them or throw them away, but that message came too late for some.
"Some of them are saying it looks like a pink melon, but again, there's all different seeds, so someone might have seeds that turned out to be a melon of some sort, and someone else might have something that's a grass of some sort, so it will run the gamut of what people are actually finding once they plant those seeds," she said. "Everyone has something different."
By throwing the seeds away, you risk them winding up in a landfill.
"They could plant themselves basically, and that would...have the invasive species growing in Delaware."
Inhof said some recipients have dropped off their seed packages at the Department of Agriculture.
"One type of seed looks like almost a cantaloupe seed, and the other looks like a poppy seed," said Inhof.
Residents in at least 11 states have reported receiving the packages. The Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance program is investigating the strange deliveries.
"It's a 'brushing,' which is an e-commerce scam, which what someone is doing is sending a package with something in it that's of little monetary value, and they are paying for it, and they're acting as the buyer--but shipping it to someone else--and then giving themselves a five-star rating on an e-commerce site. What that does is it boosts their presence on e-commerce, and their ranking on those sites as well."
If you receive the seeds, you're urged to call the smuggling hotline is 1.800.877.3835.
"We aren't asking anyone to not open it, just open it, and see what's in there, and some of the things that the federal compliance thing is going to be looking fro is what's on the exterior of the envelope," she said. "Keep everything inside that envelope."
She urged you to have patience, when you call the number.
"I have called the 1.800 number, and it will say that the voicemail is full and someone will answer your call. Just hang on, and wait for someone to get to you."