Another social media "challenge" is illegal, and New Castle County Police say it could be dangerous.
It's the door-kicking challenge.
Police have investigated separate incidents in Brennan Estates south of Glasgow this month, during which people kick the doors, then run away or ride away on bicycles. Someone records the act and posts it on social media.
At least one incident resulted in property damage.
"It is important to remember that participating in these challenges is dangerous and will result in criminal charges," County Police said in a statement.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact New Castle County Police at 302-395-8110, 302-573-2800 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.