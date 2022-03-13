CAA Player of the Year Jasmine Dickey scored 27 points with 18 rebounds as the Delaware Women's Basketball team earned their first CAA Championship since 2013 with a 63-59 win at Drexel Sunday afternoon.
Delaware led start to finish in the rematch off last year's title game won by the Dragons, as Tyi Skinner's layup and three-pointer in the opening minute sparked a 16-4 start by the Hens midway through the first quarter.
Drexel would get the deficit down to 2 in the second quarter, but the Hens maintained a 35-31 lead at intermission.
A 10-0 run to start the second half followed, with Dickey's three-pointer, and contributions from Lizzie O'Leary and Paris McBridge helping to get the lead back to 45-31 midway through the third quarter.
Delaware would get to the lead up to 17, and would lead 52-38 going into the fourth quarter, but they had to stave off a Dragons comeback.
Dickey's jumper in the paint with 2:30 to go put the Hens up 62-51, but a series of turnovers and missed free throws by the Hens let the Dragons carve out a 8-0 run, and then a steal by Mariah Leonard gave Drexel an opportunity.
Delaware would foul on the transition, and it was Drexel's turn to miss two free throws, and after Jewel Smalls hit one from the charity stripe, the Blue Hens could safely celebrate their third CAA Women's Title.
Skinner scored 10 points, while Ty Battle added 8 points and 12 rebounds for Delaware, who will go to the NCAA Tournament for the 5th time in program history, and the first time since the 2013 run to the Sweet 16 by Elena Delle Donne's squad.
Last year's Delaware team lost by 11 to Drexel in the title game, but then beat Fordham, Clemson, and Villanova on their way to the WNIT Semifinals last season.
In 2022, there will be no WNIT in Delaware's future, but rather a dance card at March Madness with the men's basketball team for the first time in school history.
The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament field will be announced at 8 p.m. on ESPN, the main draw of the tournament starts on Friday.