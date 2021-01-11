Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles, left, celebrates with head coach Doug Pederson after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

Doug Pederson is out of the Philadelphia Eagles head coach, the organization has confirmed. 

Following multiple reports from NFL insiders on the firing...

...the official Eagles Twitter account issued a statement confirming the reports: 

Pederson led the Eagles across five seasons, including a victory in Super Bowl LII--the team's first--with backup quarterback Nick Foles at the helm during the 2017-2018 season. 

