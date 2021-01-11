Doug Pederson is out of the Philadelphia Eagles head coach, the organization has confirmed.
Following multiple reports from NFL insiders on the firing...
The #Eagles and Doug Pederson are done. https://t.co/xataSbMm3w— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2021
Former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson has a strong relationship with Jets’ GM Joe Douglas, which could put one more HC candidate in play for the NYJ.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2021
...the official Eagles Twitter account issued a statement confirming the reports:
January 11, 2021
Pederson led the Eagles across five seasons, including a victory in Super Bowl LII--the team's first--with backup quarterback Nick Foles at the helm during the 2017-2018 season.