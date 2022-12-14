Dover Police are investigating an accident on Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022, on southbound Route 13 that killed a bicyclist, and injured a second.

The incident happened at the intersection with Webbs Lane around 6:45 p.m.

Dover Police say a 36-year old Dover man was apparently falling off his bicycle in the middle of Route 13 south of the intersection, at the same time a southbound car ran a red light.

The driver was unable to avoid the fallen bicyclist who was hit and killed.

The car then hit a second bicyclist, a 37-year old Dover man, who was in the median.

That victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 22-year old Maryland man, remained at the scene.

It's the 155th death on Delaware roads this year.

Tags