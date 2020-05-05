Dover Air Force Base is planning a flyover of their C-17 Globemaster III to help honor Delaware's frontline workers at the state's hospitals.
The tour begins at 3:15 p.m. as they soar over Christiana Hospital, and they plan to fly over Dover at 3:30 p.m., Milford at 3:40 p.m., Lewes at 3:45 p.m., and Seaford at 3:50 p.m. before returning back to the Air Force Base.
The C-17 salute occurs after the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds made a brief appearance in Delaware last week as part of a Philadelphia-area tour.
Dover has asked people to not travel to landmarks, hospitals, or gather in large groups to view the fly-by.