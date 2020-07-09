A 24-year-old Dover-area man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot a man multiple times as the victim attempted to intervene in a fight between the suspect and the suspect's girlfriend, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
According to authorities, Joshua Rodriguez was arguing with his girlfriend in the 100 block of Mast Circle in Rising Sun-Lebanon around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
When his girlfriend's sister and the sister's boyfriend attempted to intervene, police said Rodriguez threatened them all with a firearm, then fired six shots at the victim when he followed Rodriguez out of the house, striking him three times.
The victim was shot twice in a lower extremity and once in an upper extremity, police said. He was listed in stable condition at an area hospital.
Rodriguez fled on foot, but was located at his Premier Village Apartments residence along Billy Mitchell Lane and taken into custody without incident by the state police Special Operations Team, authorities said.
He was charged with first-degree attempt to commit murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and two counts terroristic threatening.