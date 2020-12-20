A Dover-area state representative faces misdemeanor assault charges.
Delaware State Police were called to St. Jones Avenue for reports of a dispute just after 2 a.m. on December 13, 2020.
Police arrested Democratic Rep. Andria Bennett, 49, on charges of third-degree assault.
She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
"We are aware of the situation involving Rep. Andria Bennett. As with all matters involving the legal system, a person is innocent until otherwise proven, and we will allow the system to work without prejudice," said State House Speaker Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf.
Bennett was re-elected to a Dover-area seat previously held by her husband, Brad Bennett, in November.
Brad Bennett opted not to seek re-election after he was arrested for his second DUI in 2012 when his SUV sideswiped a police car in Wilmington.