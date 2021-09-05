After a traffic stop in the Dover area Friday night, two women are charged with stealing the car they were found riding in, according to police.
A trooper pulled over a black 2018 Hyundai Sonata for a seatbelt violation and an equipment problem on South DuPont Highway near Walnut Shade Road, and a computer check revealed that the car Rynesha Hanser and Felice Singletary were riding in was stolen from Lakewood Township, New Jersey, on August 16, 2021, Delaware State Police said.
In addition, Singletary was wanted on outstanding JP Court and Family Court warrants.
Both women were released pending court appearances.