Two brothers were charged with carrying around concealed, loaded firearms in fanny packs following a traffic stop in Dover Wednesday, city authorities announced on Thursday.
According to Dover Police, 18-year-old Tylis Randall and 20-year-old Michael Randall, both of Dover, were pulled over for a traffic violation around 9:40 p.m. on June 23, 2021, in the 400 block of Collins Drive, when officers discovered each of the suspects was in possession of a fanny pack containing a loaded handgun.
The younger Randall was charged with two counts possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and traffic offenses. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $7,600 cash bond.
Michael Randall was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond after being charges with one count carrying a concealed deadly weapon.