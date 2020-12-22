A crash on Route 13 in Dover involving a bus sent Kent County fire companies and medics scrambling to the scene around 6 a.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Initial units arriving on Route 13 at Lepore Drive declared a mass casualty incident (MCI) for the possibility of more than five injuries, bringing additional resources including numerous ambulances and rescue trucks to the scene.
In addition to the Dover Fire Department, units from Cheswold, Camden-Wyoming, Magnolia and Little Creek, along with several Kent County EMS personnel, responded to the accident.
Dover police say a passenger vehicle rear ended the tour-style bus, but only the driver of the vehicle required hospitalization.
The southbound lanes of Route 13 were closed for four hours during cleanup and investigation of the crash.