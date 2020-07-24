Newark Police are hoping the public can help located a 27-year-old Dover woman they said stole a credit card from a disabled adult for whom she was providing care.
According to authorities, Terralyn Jackson-Whitehead, who had ties to Dover, New Castle, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was providing care for the victim in November 2019 when another care provider notified authorities of suspicious activity n the victim's credit card.
The victim, who lived in the 400 block of Stamford Drive, told police she had not authorized multiple transactions listed on her statement, and police developed Jackson-Whitehead as a suspect, they said.
A warrant was issued for Jackson-Whitehead in March 2020, charging her with three counts felony theft from a disabled adult and unlawful use of a credit card.
Anyone with information regarding Jackson-Whitehead's location is urged to contact Newark Police at 302.366.7100 ext. 3412 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.